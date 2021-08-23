Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 4,425 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

