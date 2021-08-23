Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.57. 2,314,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $422.28.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

