Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,128. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $422.28.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

