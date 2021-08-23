Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.28.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.