Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.59 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $103.68 million and $42.59 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $35.67 or 0.00072417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $499.56 or 0.01014096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.30 or 0.06705615 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,330 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

