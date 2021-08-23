Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 2.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Shares of PH traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.98. 4,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,958. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.85. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

