ParkinGo (GOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $321.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $321.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,301.93 or 1.00095398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009326 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

