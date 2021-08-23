PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 23,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 78,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

