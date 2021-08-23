Patientory Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $6,407.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.86 or 0.00834304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00103592 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

