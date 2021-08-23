Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Down 1.3%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.02. 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 230,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

