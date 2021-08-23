Paul Lyandres Sells 7,121 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $621,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.33. 596,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,284. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

