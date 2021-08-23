Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAYA. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paya by 374.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $10,689,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

