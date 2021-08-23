Paybswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $162,070.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $162,070.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00130249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00159996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,077.12 or 0.99738281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01006606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.38 or 0.06808908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,481,258 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.