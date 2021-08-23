Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

