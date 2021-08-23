Paycor HCM Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 30th (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM’s (NASDAQ:PYCR) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Paycor HCM had issued 18,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $425,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Paycor HCM’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Truist initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.18.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.