Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $257.53

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $256.81, with a volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

