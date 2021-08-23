PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $276.69. 318,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $325.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

