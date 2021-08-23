PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

