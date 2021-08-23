PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 38,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

