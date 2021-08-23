PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $194,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

