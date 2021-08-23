PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Down 3.1%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 10,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 231,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

PBFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.83.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 399.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 79,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 88.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.