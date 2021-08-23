PCHAIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.27 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

