PEAKDEFI 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $108.85 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.88 or 0.00824043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00102096 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 800,282,912 coins and its circulating supply is 361,741,524 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

