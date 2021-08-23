Pendle Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.80 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Pendle has a total market cap of $49.80 million and $4.46 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 188.1% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

