PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

