Peoples Bank OH Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Apple by 74.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

