People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stake Reduced by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 76,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,679. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

