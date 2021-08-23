pEOS Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $363.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00129161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.25 or 1.00490990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.79 or 0.00993311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.09 or 0.06681211 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

