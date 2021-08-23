PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 6.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.32% of PepsiCo worth $663,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $158.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

