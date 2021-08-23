Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,292 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Sun Country Airlines worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SNCY stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

