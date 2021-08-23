Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 246,590 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,590 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Avaya worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

