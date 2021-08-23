Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $6,893,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.60 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

