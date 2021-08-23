Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 93,583 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,583 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Ladder Capital worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $13,295,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 598,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.16 on Monday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

