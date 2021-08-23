Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,253,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $169.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $174.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

