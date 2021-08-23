Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 169,919 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,989,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Itron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Itron by 32.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 441.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,371 shares of company stock worth $522,747. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $76.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

