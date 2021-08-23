Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,326 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PacWest Bancorp worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.86 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

