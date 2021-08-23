Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,825 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of WesBanco worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.