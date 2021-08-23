Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.66 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

