Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 223.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 335,925 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $20,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,328. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

