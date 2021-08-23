Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,224 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of A10 Networks worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in A10 Networks by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $134,596 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

