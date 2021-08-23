Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,565 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Umpqua worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.