Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,037 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

