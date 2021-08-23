Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,031 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.36. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

