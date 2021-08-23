Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.64 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $56.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.