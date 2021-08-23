Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 152,239 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of OceanFirst Financial worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

