Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Phreesia worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Phreesia by 116.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

