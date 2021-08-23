Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $16.15 Million in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 438,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cohu by 41.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.99 on Monday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

