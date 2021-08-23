Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,431 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of M.D.C. worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

