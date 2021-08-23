Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Zendesk worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

