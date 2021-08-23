Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Papa John’s International worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.